Citation
Rittmannsberger D, Weber G, Lueger-Schuster B. Int. J. Dev. Disabil. 2022; 68(2): 136-146.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35309708
PMCID
Abstract
Socio-interpersonal factors have a strong potential to protect individuals against pathological processing of traumatic events. While perceived social support has emerged as an important protective factor, this effect has not been replicated in people with intellectual disabilities (ID). One reason for this might be that the relevance of socio-interpersonal factors differs in people with ID: Social support may be associated with more stress due to a generally high dependency on sometimes unwanted support. An exploration of the role of posttraumatic, socio-interpersonal factors for people with ID is therefore necessary in order to provide adequate support. The current study aims to explore the subjective perception of social reactions to disclosure of sexual violence in four women with mild to moderate ID. The study was conducted in Austria. The women were interviewed about their perception of received social reactions as benevolent or harmful, their emotional response, and whether they perceived being treated differently due to their ID diagnosis. The interviews were analysed using qualitative content analysis. First, the interviews were coded inductively, and social reactions were then deductively assigned to three categories that were derived from general research: positive reactions, unsupportive acknowledgement, turning against.
Language: en
Keywords
trauma; sexual violence; social support; case study; disclosure; intellectual disability; qualitative content analysis