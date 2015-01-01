|
Citation
|
Salguero-Caparrós F, Martínez-Rojas M, Pardo-Ferreira MC, Rubio-Romero JC. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35306968
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Improving knowledge about the mechanism of accident occurrence in the construction industry provides important information to help design and implement appropriate barriers to stop the spread of unexpected events.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Construction industry; Barrier systems and functions; Occupational accidents; Occupational Health and Safety; Variable Deviation