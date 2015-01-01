SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu Y, Liu Y, Liu P, Liu D, Liu S. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2022.2056379

PMID

35306976

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Workplace safety problems are often catastrophic. There are both external and internal factors that influence employee safety performance. Strengthening internal factors is crucial to enhancing safety performance.

METHODS: Through a sense-making perspective, in the present study, the impact of spiritual leadership on employees' career callings and safety performance was investigated, along with the moderating function of future work self-salience. A total of 339 paired leader-employee data were obtained.

RESULTS: Spiritual leadership significantly improved employee safety performance. Career calling served a mediating role between spiritual leadership and employee safety performance. The moderating effect of future work self-salience was significant. When future work self-salience was high, the influence of career calling on employees' safety performance was greater.

CONCLUSION: The present results indicated that spiritual leadership sense-giving influences the development of employees' career sense and improves employees' safety performance in regard to spiritual motivation and pursuing career callings. In the present paper, a theoretical and practical basis is provided for the safe development of organizations and society.


Language: en

Keywords

safety performance; career calling; future work self-salience; sense-making; spiritual leadership

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print