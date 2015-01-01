|
Citation
|
Liu Y, Liu Y, Liu P, Liu D, Liu S. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35306976
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Workplace safety problems are often catastrophic. There are both external and internal factors that influence employee safety performance. Strengthening internal factors is crucial to enhancing safety performance.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
safety performance; career calling; future work self-salience; sense-making; spiritual leadership