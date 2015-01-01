Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Workplace safety problems are often catastrophic. There are both external and internal factors that influence employee safety performance. Strengthening internal factors is crucial to enhancing safety performance.



METHODS: Through a sense-making perspective, in the present study, the impact of spiritual leadership on employees' career callings and safety performance was investigated, along with the moderating function of future work self-salience. A total of 339 paired leader-employee data were obtained.



RESULTS: Spiritual leadership significantly improved employee safety performance. Career calling served a mediating role between spiritual leadership and employee safety performance. The moderating effect of future work self-salience was significant. When future work self-salience was high, the influence of career calling on employees' safety performance was greater.



CONCLUSION: The present results indicated that spiritual leadership sense-giving influences the development of employees' career sense and improves employees' safety performance in regard to spiritual motivation and pursuing career callings. In the present paper, a theoretical and practical basis is provided for the safe development of organizations and society.

