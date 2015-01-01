Abstract

Ahamed et al.[1] study if the perception of safety from workplace violence affects job satisfaction among doctors practicing modern medicine in India by conducting an online nationwide survey in June 2021 issue of the Journal. They prepared a semi-structured, anonymous "Google forms" based questionnaire and invited collected data from users via personalized surveys without imposing any charges. Then they analyzed their study results and prepare four tables therein depicting their findings in an easy-to-observe manner.



In Table 4, entitled, Results of regression analysis for job turnover intention, the authors assess various variables and associate them with the intention for leaving their jobs. What we could not decipher is the term turnover itself. Whether it means changing job completely and escape to some other profession, for example, a nonmedical venture; or simply leave one's current job at one hospital and join at another one, we are unable to reconcile. While talking to our colleagues in several parts of the world, we find that there is a higher probability of discovering a second option to be nearer the reality. Nevertheless, more clarification is needed when we go through an article specifically looking into this issue solely...



1. Ahamed F, Kaur A, Sengupta P, Ghosh T Perception of safety from workplace violence affects job satisfaction among doctors practicing modern medicine in India:A nationwide survey J Family Med Prim Care 2021 10 2252-8

Language: en