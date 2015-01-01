Abstract

Acetamiprid is a member of neonicotinoid insecticides with a low risk of toxicity in humans. However, ingestion of large amounts may cause severe poisoning. This is the first case reported in the literature in which severe toxicity and death occurred after acetamiprid ingestion. A 57-year-old male patient consumed 50g/250mL of an insecticide formulation containing acetamiprid for suicidal purposes. The ambulance team performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the patient who had a cardiac arrest. His heart beat returned after a 15-min cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and afterward, he had tachycardia, hypotension, respiratory failure, high gap metabolic acidosis with a high lactate, hypokalemia, hypocalcemia, mydriasis, and coma. The patient underwent supportive treatment for a variety of symptoms. However, he died despite all supportive treatment. This case demonstrates that ingestion of large amounts of the acetamiprid and late presentation can be fatal despite all supportive care.

