Abstract

BACKGROUND: Good sit-to-stand (STS) performance is an important factor in maintaining functional independence. This study investigated whether free-living STS transition volume and intensity, assessed by a thigh-worn accelerometer, is associated with characteristics related to functional independence.



METHODS: Free-living thigh-worn accelerometry was recorded continuously for three to seven days in a population-based sample of 75-, 80-, and 85-year-old community-dwelling people (479 participants; women n = 287, men n = 192). The records were used to evaluate the number and intensity (angular velocity of the sit-to-stand phase) of STS transitions. Associations with short physical performance battery (SPPB), five-times-sit-to-stand test (5xSTS), isometric knee extension force, self-reported fear of falls and self-reported difficulty in negotiating stairs were also assessed.



RESULTS: The number of STS transitions, mean and maximal angular velocity was lower in older age groups (P <.05). All variables were higher in men than in women (P <.001) and were positively associated with SPPB total points, knee-extension force (r ranged from 0.18 to 0.39, all P <.001) and negatively associated with 5xSTS (r = -0.13 - -0.24, all P <.05), lower extremity functional limitations (P <. 01) fear of falls (P <.01) and stair negotiation difficulties (P <.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Free-living STS characteristics were related to lower-extremity performance, lower extremity functional limitations, self-reported fear of falls and stair negotiation difficulties, which can be a sensitive indicator of impending functional decline. Moreover, STS transitions may provide an indicator of adequacy of lower-limb muscle strength among older individuals.

