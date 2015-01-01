|
Citation
Pérez YM, Gama A, Pedro AR, de Carvalho MJL, Guerreiro AE, Duarte V, Quintas J, Aguiar P, Keygnaert I, Dias S. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
35312006
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Lockdown, as a measure implemented to combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, left many domestic violence (DV) victims trapped with their abusers. This study intends to explore the links between perceived stress, substance use and socio-demographic factors with DV experiences during COVID-19 pandemic in Portugal.
Language: en
Keywords
gender; COVID-19; domestic violence; health risk factors; Portugal; socio-demographic factors