SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pérez YM, Gama A, Pedro AR, de Carvalho MJL, Guerreiro AE, Duarte V, Quintas J, Aguiar P, Keygnaert I, Dias S. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/pubmed/fdac024

PMID

35312006

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Lockdown, as a measure implemented to combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, left many domestic violence (DV) victims trapped with their abusers. This study intends to explore the links between perceived stress, substance use and socio-demographic factors with DV experiences during COVID-19 pandemic in Portugal.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was carried out on a sample of 1062 participants over 16 years old, residing in Portugal. Data were collected through an online survey conducted between April and October 2020. The associations between potential factors and DV were investigated using bivariable analysis and multivariable logistic regression.

RESULTS: The prevalence of DV reported was 13.75% (n = 146), disaggregated into psychological violence (13%, n = 138), sexual violence (1.0%, n = 11) and physical violence (0.9%, n = 10). Multivariable analyses confirmed that perceived financial difficulties (OR = 1.608; P = 0.019), use of medications to sleep or calm down (OR = 1.851; P = 0.002) and perceived stress (OR = 2.443; P = 0.003) were responsible for DV exposure during COVID-19 pandemic. Younger age (<25 years old) and consumption of alcohol were associated with a higher risk of DV victimization.

CONCLUSIONS: Interventions aimed at preventing and confronting DV are necessary within the strategies to combat COVID-19 in Portugal, especially aimed at groups in vulnerable situations, during and after the pandemic.


Language: en

Keywords

gender; COVID-19; domestic violence; health risk factors; Portugal; socio-demographic factors

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print