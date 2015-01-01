Abstract

In high speed railways, the intelligent railway safety system is necessary to avoid the accidents due to collision between trains and obstacles on the railway track. The unceasing research work is being performed to reinforce the railway safety and to diminish the accident rates. The rapid development in the field of deep learning has prompted new research opportunities in this area. In this paper, a novel and efficient approach is proposed to recognize the objects (obstacles) on the railway track ahead the train using deep classifier network. The 2-D Singular Spectrum Analysis (SSA) is utilized as decomposition tool that decomposes the image in useful components. That component is further applied to the deep classifier network. The obstacle recognition performance is enhanced by the combination of 2D-SSA and deep network. This method also presents a novel measure to identify the railway tracks. In addition, the performance of this approach is analyzed under different illumination conditions using OSU thermal pedestrian benchmark database. This system can be a tremendous support to curtail rail accidental rate and monetary loads. The results of proposed approach present good accuracy as well as can effectively recognize the objects (obstacles) on the railway track which helps to the railway safety. It also achieves a better performance with 85.2% accuracy, 84.5% precision and 88.6% recall.

