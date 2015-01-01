Abstract

... It is estimated that 50-70% of the brains neuronal circuitry is related to vision. Thus, it is not surprising that subjective visual complaints in acquired brain injury are common in up to 65-79% of patients (Brahm 2009, Goodrich 2007). If these statistics surprise you, it is because visual impairments in acquired brain injury are often overlooked (Berthold-Lindstedt 2017). The majority of people think of vision as defined by visual acuity or the ability to see small details as measured on a standard eye chart, often measured as 20/20 or 6/6 depending on the country of origin. However, reduced visual acuity is rare in traumatic brain injury 0-3.4% (Merezhinskaya 2019) and only 28.6% of patients with stroke (Rowe 2013). While patients with blurry vision, double vision, and light sensitivity are often referred to eye care providers like optometrists or ophthalmologists, patients with symptoms of eyestrain, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, headaches, inattention, and anxiety may be overlooked for having an undiagnosed vision problem (Laukkanen 2017)...

