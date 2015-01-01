|
Mayrhofer M, Matthes J. Nord. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2020; 37(6): 557-575.
(Copyright © 2020, Walter de Gruyter)
35308652
AIM: The depiction of alcohol on television is an important explanatory variable for drinking behaviour. Even though alcohol consumption is frequently shown on popular TV shows, research on the impact of TV characters as models of drinking behaviour remains scarce. We theorise that the perceived similarity to a TV character is a key mechanism to explain recipients' expectancies about alcohol consumption.
alcohol; experiments; observational learning; television