|
Citation
|
Livingston W, Holloway K, May T, Buhociu M, Madoc-Jones I, Perkins A. Nord. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2021; 38(1): 22-34.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Walter de Gruyter)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35309092
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Minimum Pricing for Alcohol (MPA) was enacted in Wales on March 2(nd) 2020. During the legislative process (i.e. consultation and parliamentary discussion), concern was expressed about the possibility of some drinkers switching to using other substances in response to any rise in the cost of alcohol. This paper reports on findings from a study which explored these pre-implementation concerns and how the policy was shaped.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; policy; drinkers; minimum pricing; minimum unit pricing