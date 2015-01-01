|
Citation
Gumpp AM, Behnke A, Ramo-Fernández L, Radermacher P, Gündel H, Ziegenhain U, Karabatsiakis A, Kolassa IT. Psychol. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
35311632
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) exerts various long-lasting psychological and biological changes in affected individuals, with inflammation being an interconnecting element. Besides chronic low-grade inflammation, CM might also affect the energy production of cells by altering the function and density of mitochondria, i.e. the body's main energy suppliers. Here, we compared mitochondrial respiration and density in intact peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC), from women with and without CM between two time points, i.e. at the highly inflammatory phase within 1 week after parturition (t0) and again after 1 year (t2).
Language: en
Keywords
childhood maltreatment; Bioenergetics; mitochondria; mitochondrial density; PBMC; postpartum