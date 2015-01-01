Abstract

PURPOSE: Gender-based stigma is a fundamental cause of mental health disparities among transgender and non-binary (TGNB) individuals, while resilience factors may be protective. We examined prospective relationships between gender-based enacted stigma, psychological distress, and resilience factors among TGNB individuals.



METHODS: Between 2016 and 2017, we enrolled 330 TGNB individuals in three metropolitan areas in the U.S. in a prospective cohort study focused on gender identity development, risk, and resilience across the lifespan. Using multilevel regression, we examined prospective associations between enacted gender-based stigma and psychological distress (measured by the Global Severity Index/BSI-18), and examined transgender pride and social support as moderators, adjusting for age, sex assigned at birth, race/ethnicity, education, and income.



RESULTS: Our sample was diverse in age (M = 34.4, range 16-87) and race/ethnicity (56.4% non-White). Over 2 years of follow-up, there was a decrease in reported gender-based stigma (b = - 0.61, p < 0.001) and transgender pride (b = - 0.14, p = 0.003), increase in social support (b = 0.21, p < 0.001), and no change in psychological distress. In adjusted analyses, gender-based stigma was positively associated with psychological distress (b = 1.10, p < 0.001) and social support was negatively associated with psychological distress (b = - 2.60, p < 0.001). Transgender pride moderated the relationship between stigma and psychological distress (p < 0.01), such that the association was stronger for lower levels of transgender pride.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study provides longitudinal evidence for the deleterious role of gender-based stigma among TGNB individuals. Future interventions should consider fostering transgender pride and social support to promote mental health and mitigate negative effects of gender-based stigma.

