Citation
Ford K, Zamboanga BL, Ham LS. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35311611
Abstract
Prepartying, or drinking prior to going out, and playing drinking games (DG) can increase young adults' risk of heavy alcohol consumption. In the present study, we examined whether playing DG as a typical form of prepartying can increase alcohol consumption risk when compared with prepartying alone or with friends, and whether the type of DG played while prepartying can increase this risk. Participants consisted of young adults from Amazon's Mechanical Turk (N = 482, M(age)=22.56, 44.2% women, 74.3% White, 62.7% were current college students) who played a DG within the past month and completed an anonymous online survey about their prepartying and DG behaviors.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol use; drinking games; pregaming; predrinking; Prepartying