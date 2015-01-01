|
Badcock AC, Carrington-Jones P, Stritzke WGK, Page AC. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35307857
OBJECTIVE: Loneliness is a well-established risk factor for suicide in young adults, but the mechanisms involved are still unclear. Drawing on the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide, the Evolutionary Model of Loneliness, and Prospect Theory, we examined if high and low levels of loneliness are associated with different patterns of response to losses or gains of belongingness.
suicidal ideation; loneliness; belongingness; Interpersonal Persistence Task