Lõhmus M, Osooli M, Pilgaard FIH, Ostergren PO, Olin A, Kling S, Albin M, Björk J. BMC Pediatr. 2022; 22(1): e32.
Swimming ability among children in the city of Malmö, Sweden is strongly affected by socioeconomic differences. We investigated to what extent mediating health and lifestyle factors, such as children's eating, sleeping and physical activity habits, as well as the characteristics of the social and working environment at both school and home, could explain the socioeconomic gradient in swimming ability.
