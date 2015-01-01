Abstract

Drowning is a global problem that shouldn't affect anyone. Learning to swim can be an ally in preventing drowning, however, the place where classes take place also requires attention so that students are safely exposed to the pool. The objective of this study is to reflect on the appropriate number of students per class, in swimming lessons so that there is a safe + class. The methodology used was cross-sectional, multi-method research, carried out in two stages, the first (n 107), interviewing swimming teachers from academies in the State of Rio de Janeiro; the second (n 44) was carried out online, with a self-answered questionnaire by swimming teachers who are part of the pool + safe group. Qualitative data analysis was performed through content analysis. The results show that there are at least 10 variables that influence teachers in deciding how many students each class can have. These ten items were grouped into three groups of responses that are subdivided into: 1. Students (stature, aquacity and medical clearance); 2. Teachers (assistant in the water, prevention course in the aquatic area and experience); and 3. pool environment (depth reducer, handrail on the edge, life guard and teaching material). The professionals involved in deciding how many students, per class, should put in the pool, at each time, need to evaluate each variable to later be able to combine quality, safety and quantity in each swimming class. In this sense, student safety needs to be the protagonist in this scenario, so that no incident occurs during swimming lessons. It is suggested that the teacher constantly reassess their aquatic environment to verify if these factors, which are not included in the test of how many students each class can have, are preventing their class from having a safe + class.



Keywords: drowning, prevention, swimming + safe, aquacity, class + safe.



===





Aprender a nadar pode ser um aliado na prevenção de afogamentos, no entanto, o local onde acontecem as aulas também requer atenção para que os alunos sejam expostos a piscina de forma segura. O objetivo deste estudo é refletir sobre o quantitativo de alunos adequado por turma, nas aulas de natação para que haja uma turma + segura. A metodologia usada foi de pesquisa transversal, multi-métodos, feita em duas etapas, a primeira (n 107), entrevistou professores de natação de academias do Estado do Rio de Janeiro; a segunda (n 44), foi realizada de forma online, com questionário autorrespondido por professores de natação que fazem parte do grupo piscina + segura. A Análise de dados qualitativos foi realizada por meio da análise de conteúdo. Os resultados mostram que existem pelo menos 10 variáveis que influenciam os professores na decisão de quantos alunos cada turma pode ter. Estes dez itens foram reunidos em três grupos de respostas que se subdividem em: 1. Alunos (estatura, aquacidade e liberação médica); 2. Professores (auxiliar dentro d'água, curso de prevenção na área aquática e experiência); e 3. ambiente da piscina (profundidade rasa, corrimão na borda, guarda- vidas e material didático). Os profissionais envolvidos na decisão de quantos alunos, por turma, devem pôr na piscina, em cada horário, precisam avaliar cada variável para posteriormente conseguir aliar a qualidade, segurança e a quantidade em cada turma de natação. Neste sentido, a segurança do aluno precisa ser protagonista neste cenário, para que nenhum incidente ocorra durante as aulas de natação. Sugere-se que o professor faça uma reavaliação do seu ambiente aquático constantemente para verificar se esses fatores, que não são contemplados no teste de quantos alunos cada turma pode ter estão impedindo

que a sua aula tenha uma turma + segura.

Language: en