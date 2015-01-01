SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Andreas H, Armgardt M, Gunther M. Artif. Intell. Law 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10506-021-09307-2

unavailable

We define a formal semantics of conditionals based on normatively ideal worlds. Such worlds are described informally by Armgardt (Gabbay D, Magnani L, Park W, Pietarinen A-V (eds) Natural arguments: a tribute to John Woods, College Publications, London, pp 699-708, 2018) to address well-known problems of the counterfactual approach to causation. Drawing on Armgardt's proposal, we use iterated conditionals in order to analyse causal relations in scenarios of multi-agent interaction. This results in a refined counterfactual approach to causal responsibility in legal contexts, which solves overdetermination problems in an intuitively accessible manner.


Language: en
