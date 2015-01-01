|
Citation
|
Houser C, Vlodarchyk B. Ocean Coastal Manage. 2021; 205: e105570.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The COVID-19 pandemic significantly altered personal and group behaviors that may directly or indirectly affect other public health issues. This paper examines if and how COVID-19 indirectly influenced beach safety and drownings within the Great Lakes region using daily drowning data from 2020 in comparison to historical trends in drownings pre-COVID.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; Drownings; Great Lakes; Self-isolation