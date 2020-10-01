Abstract

Drowning is a major but often neglected public health problem. After road traffic accidents, one of the leading causes of death from inadvertent injuries is Drowning. Drowning accounts for 7.4 percent of all unnatural deaths in India. About one by fourth of these deaths are happening in the swimming pools. Providing proper aid at the proper time is vital to save victims from serious injuries. In this paper, we are investigating a robot system with an overhead gantry that will quickly respond to this kind of situations by dropping ring buoy at the marked coordinates. A settled Overhead camera which is enabled with a legitimate drowning detection algorithm recognize the drowning incidents and sends the position coordinates to the gantry robot. Kinematics of the devised gantry robot system is studied and simulation is carried out in MATLAB.

Language: en