Abstract

Aim

Snorkelling is a popular aquatic activity which may result in fatal and non-fatal drowning. However, little is known about the scale of injury, factors impacting risk and strategies for prevention. This review assesses the current literature on snorkelling-related drowning with the aim of assessing available data, improving safety recommendations and reducing the global mortality burden.

Methods

A systematic review of peer-reviewed literature in English, Spanish and Portuguese language published between 1 January 1980 and 31 October 2020 was conducted using the PRISMA guidelines. CINAHL Complete, Embase, Medline (Ovid), PubMed, SafetyLit, SportDiscus and grey literature were searched to identify studies reporting the incidence of fatal and non-fatal snorkelling-related drowning, or associated risk factors, prevention strategies, treatments or casualty characteristics. Quality was assessed using the NIH Quality Assessment Tool.

Results

Forty-three studies were included (26 reporting population data, 17 case series), of which 27 (62.8%) studies reported data from Australia. Incidence was reported as about 8% of total ocean-related drownings. Case series documented 144 fatalities over 17 years. Frequent casualty characteristics include male (82.6%), pre-existing heart disease (59.4%), tourists (73%) who were inexperienced (71.0%), and lack of a buddy system (89.6%). Two at-risk profiles identified were older adult tourists with pre-existing medical conditions and local, experienced spearfishers. Twenty-two expert recommendations were developed to improve the safety of snorkellers related to individuals, tourism companies, government agencies and diving organisations.

Conclusion

Snorkelling-related drownings are not infrequent, and there are many opportunities to improve the safety of this activity based on available data.

