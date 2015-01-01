Abstract

Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide, accounting for seven percent of all injury-related deaths. There are an estimated 320,000 annual drowning deaths worldwide. Globally, the highest drowning rates are among children below four years, followed by children of five to nine years. The available solutions for the problem involve wristband with RF connections, drowning alert system using RFID tag and RFID reader, a video based drowning alert system, monitoring system using LASER and LDR, etc. The current idea in the proposed system here helps in knowing the status of the person who is in water by detecting the heartbeat. The system will continuously monitor the heart rate of the person using a heartbeat sensor when he or she is in the water and if there is a sudden increase or decrease in heart rate with reference to the standard range, the system will send a traumatic signal using an RF transmitter to the lifeguard station that will notify alarm alerts using a light bulb and buzzer at the end of the receiver. The distress signal can also be sent manually at the touch of a button. The system also has the ability to send SMS or call to the monitors and also provides live tracking using GPS and GSM technique. The requirements are met and manageable. The proposed system has many advantages over the existing system such as the inclusion of the buzzer, the light indication system, the transmission through RF, manual control, SMS and call feature and finally, live tracking. This will help in preventing many drowning deaths in the future.

Language: en