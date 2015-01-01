|
The diagnosis of death by drowning is one of the hardest challenges in forensic pathology. Circumstantial factors and physical evidence such as autopsy findings are both important in drowning. There were 68 cases of drowning deaths during one-year study period from Jan 2019 to Dec 2019, at dept of Forensic Medicine MMC&MGH, Khammam, consisting of 60 male and 8 female victims.The largest number of victims, 26[38.23%] were found in the age group 31 to 40 years. Males [n=60, 88.23%] were predominantly affected. 37[54.41%] cases were married, in which 32 were males (47.05%) and females were 5(7.35%) and 31 cases are unmarried out of which 28[41.17%] are male and 3 females. Most of the victims were follows Hindu belief, habitat of rural. Approximately 30[44.11%]of victims come from the student unemployed group. Incidence of fresh water drowning is more than sea water drowning. The wet drowning accounted more than dry drowning. Highest number [n=32, 47.05%] occurred in afternoon than other timings. The incidence of drowning was more in summer. Major fatalities occurred within one to three days of hospitalization.
