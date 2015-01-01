Abstract

BACKGROUND: In All Cases of Suspension Deaths, The Study of Ligature Mark form the Important Aspect of External Examination During Autopsy. The Character of Ligature Mark of Self Suspension is not well-defined.



Objective: To Understand the Characteristic features of Ligature Marks in suicidal Hanging.

Materials and Methods: The parameters studied were gender of victim, Knot Type and Its Position, the ligature mark with reference to its site, level, number, continuity and its Shape. Only Suicidal Hanging were included in the study.



Results: In Partial Hanging, The Major Position of the Ligature Mark, in 86% [n-153] cases was across the Thyroid Cartilage and was Nearly Horizontal in the Front. Wheras, In Complete Hanging Majority of the Ligature Mark, 92% [n-420], were situated above the Thyroid Cartilage. In 81% [n-369] of cases of Complete Hanging and 73% [n-130] of Partial Hanging, the Ligature Mark was Incomplete. In 38% [n-68] of Partial Hanging the Ligature Mark was Limited to the Front of the Neck whereas in 13% [n-59] of Complete Hanging it was limited to the Front of Neck. The Petechial Hemorrhages in Ligature Mark due to Complete hanging were Absent. A Slip Knot was used on 97.73% [n-620] of suspensions. In 78% [n-494] of Suspension the Position of the Knot was situated over the [Typical Hanging] Nape of Neck.



Conclusion: This Study Highlights the Importance of Characteristic Features of Ligature Mark in Suicidal Hanging, with particular reference to Complete and Incomplete Hanging. The High Number of Cases Studied adds up to the Relevance of the Study.





Keywords: Suicidal Hanging, Ligature Material, Asphyxia, Suspension, Slip Knot, Hanging Types, Age, Sex, Typical Hanging, Ligature Mark

Language: en