Abstract

Lightning is a massive electrostatic discharge caused by the circulation of warm moisture-filled air through unbalanced electric field in the atmosphere, accompanied by the loud sound of thunder.

Aims & Objectives : The present study was conducted to ascertain the pattern of lightning cases along with distribution of cases based on age, sex, season, location, activity of the victim and injury pattern in the corpse.



Materials & Methods : The present cross sectional retrospective study was carried out in the department of Forensic Medicine at Govt. Medical College, Raigarh, CG. All autopsy cases of lightning deaths from 2018 to 2019 (two years) were considered for the study.



Discussion : Most of the deceased were in the age group of 31-40 years. All incidents happened in open field. High incidence of lightning deaths occurred during monsoon season and peak incidence in evening hours. In most cases arborescent mark was found as pathognomonic finding.



Conclusion : Lightning incidents are always accidental in nature. They are fatal and need prompt resuscitative measures. Lightning injuries have bizarre presentation in the body, therefore the autopsy surgeon needs meticulous and detailed methodical approach during autopsy.





Keywords: Lightning, Electric, Thunder, Corpse, Autopsy

Language: en