Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Deaths due to Road Traffic Collision has become a Major Public Health issue, hence Understanding the Deaths and the Factors involved is important to prevent Fatalities and at the same time Prevent Road Traffic Collision in General.



The present Study is a Retrospective Study conducted during the period 2013 to November 2020.



Results: Road Traffic Accidents constituted 39.35%[n-1168] of the Cases. Males formed the Majority of the Victims contributing to 83.04% of the cases. Majority of the Victims were I the age group 31-40 years, consisting of 422 victims. The least Age Group affected were those below the age 10years and those individuals above the age 70years. Light Motor Vehicle were the Major Contributor to the Accidents, contributing to 46.40%[n-542] of the cases. Head and Neck was the Major region affected in 795 cases. The Maximum Fatality reported were due to Head or Craniocerebral Injuries in 87% of the cases. Abrasions were Present in all the Victims. Majority of the Deaths were due to Traumatic Shock reported in on the Spot Deaths or Brought Dead Victims in 35.45% [n-414] cases. The commonest Cause of Death reported after 07days of Treatment, were Septicemia, Lung infections, Peritonitis, Coma.



Conclusions: Craniocerebral Injuries were the Main Contributors to Fatality in 87% of Accidents. Majority of Deaths were due to Traumatic Shocks due to Multiple injuries involved. Importance of Emergency Care is well understood in this study.





Keywords: Road Traffic Collision, Pedestrian, Fatal Accident, Light Motor Vehicle, Motorcycle, Head Injury.

Language: en