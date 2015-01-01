Abstract

This paper provides a comprehensive overview of opioid-related deaths within the United States over the past two decades. Analyzing data provided by the CDC from 1999 to 2018, The conclusions concerning the relationship were drawn between opioid deaths and state of residence, gender, race, urbanization, and year. Within the categorizes, all factors were statistically different. Furthermore, Dataworld information from 2011 to 2014 demonstrated that although the number of prescriptions fell, deaths did not. In addition, all factors and interactions between deaths, year, state of residence, and prescription were significant with the

exception of the year and prescription interaction. One therefore can conclude that within this time period, illegal acquisition and consumption of opioids could potentially explain a rise in opioid-related deaths.



Keywords: Opioid poisoning, Opioid caused deaths demographic analysis, Global health issue.

