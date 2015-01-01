Abstract

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over eight hundred thousand people commit suicide every year all over the world. In India, every year >1 lakh people commit suicide and it accounts for 17.5% of all suicidal deaths in the world. The study was carried out in Dept. of Forensic Medicine Toxicology of Government medical college, Kota over a period of three years between Jan. 2015 to Dec. 2017. There were 1033 suicidal deaths out of 3217 unnatural deaths during study period. The manners of committing suicidal deaths were burns 14.81%, poisoning 49.17 % drowning 7.16 % and hanging 28.86% etc. The males 746 outnumbered the females. More married persons committed the suicide. Study also reveals that age group 21-30 includes most suicides. If we compare the reasons of suicides it is observed that family problems were the most common cause of suicides.



Keywords: Suicidal deaths, Family problems, Black mailing.

