Abstract

Technology is day by day assuring life security and safety. But the preventable accidents not coming in control despite several methods and devices in use. The current paper discusses and addresses the issue with accurate and reliable methods. In this article showing how the Sensors and programmable devices with intelligent algorithm has resulted in an efficient and improved system to provide safety and security around the swimming pools. The experimental results and observations revealing extremely dependable solution to the proposed problem. With the presented methods, more safety is assured to toddlers, patients with seizures, and semi-skilled swimmers etc.



Keywords: Power-on-self test, anti-Drowning, Drowning-prevention, sensor array, autonomous rescue, Arduino, life-saving.



