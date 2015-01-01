Abstract

Autoerotic death is defined as an accidental death that occurs when some type of apparatus is used to enhance sexual stimulation and causes an unintended death. We present the case of an atypical autoerotic death of a 23-year-old man found deceased in a bathroom. An electrical cord with a standard wall plug on one end and exposed wires twisted into loops on the other end was on the floor near his body. Minute black burns were present on each nipple. The outlet was protected by a ground fault circuit interrupter that was demonstrated to be in working order. An electrical consultant concluded that the cause of death could not be electrocution. Ground fault circuit interrupters work by detecting differences in current within a circuit. If a ground fault occurs, the circuit is broken to prevent a fatal electrocution. In the present case, the ground fault circuit interrupter did not shut off because the decedent had wired himself in parallel with the circuit. This, with the other scene findings, indicated this to be a case of atypical autoerotic death. Autoerotic deaths by means other than asphyxiation are rare. This case serves to illustrate the circumstances of an atypical autoerotic death by means of electrocution.

