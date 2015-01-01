Abstract

Road surface monitoring plays a vital role in ensuring safety and comfort for the various road users, from pedestrians to drivers. Furthermore, this information is useful for the maintenance of the roads. The road condition deteriorates due to volatile weather. Thus the main objective of the proposed paper is to create an image dataset of the road surface for two seasons, i.e. summer and rainy. Accordingly, we created road surface images for different roads such as paved and unpaved roads. These folders consist of two subfolders for Rainy and Summer potholes. The dataset consists of 8484 images and 10 videos. This dataset is highly useful for machine learning experts working in the field of automatic vehicle controlling and road surface monitoring.

Language: en