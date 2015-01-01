|
Salmi LR. Inj. Prev. 2022; 28(2): 103-104.
In October 2021, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development organised a virtual event on 'Priority setting and coordination of research agendas: lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic'.1 Over 4 days, the event addressed key issues around data collection, development of an evidence base, coordination and preparedness for crises. Other international or national public health agencies (eg, see reference 2 for France) have taken similar initiatives. Many of the issues raised during the workshops question the ability of national and international public health systems to tackle acute catastrophic events such as pandemics. Although the focus was clearly transmissible diseases, issues are also relevant to the impact of such catastrophes on the ability of a society to continue dealing with other health problems. For the readership of Injury Prevention, these include the endemic occurrence of injuries, but also the impact of a crisis and subsequent policies and interventions on mental health, addictions and violence, and on the availability of healthcare resources for people with injuries.
