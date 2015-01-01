|
Lee YJ, Kim J. J. Korean Med. Sci. 2022; 37(11): e89.
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Academy of Medical Science)
35315600
BACKGROUND: Hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity of children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) increase parenting stress and familial conflict. Among parent-related factors, maternal mental health has been studied in-depth, but studies on paternal factors in this context are scarce. This cross-sectional study was conducted of children with ADHD and their parents in South Korea. We investigated the relationships between ADHD symptom severity of children and the mental health of their mothers and fathers.
Adolescent; Adult; Child; Humans; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Child, Preschool; Cross-Sectional Studies; Anxiety Disorders/*etiology/*psychology; Attention Deficit Disorder with Hyperactivity/*psychology; Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder; Family Relations/*psychology; Fathers/*psychology; Mothers/*psychology; Parent-Child Relations; Parenting, Maternal Anxiety; Parenting/*psychology; Paternal Stress; Republic of Korea