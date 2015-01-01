SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ragavan M, Miller E. Pediatrics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Pediatrics)

10.1542/peds.2022-056980

35314863

Parent and caregiver intimate partner violence (IPV), to which 1 in 5 children are exposed, has profound health effects for survivors and their children.1-3 The health, economic, and social ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic have created unique challenges for families experiencing IPV, by increasing isolation, decreasing available safe and secure services and spaces (e.g., schools), and compounding pre-existing inequities, especially for families from marginalized communities.4,5 Pediatric healthcare settings play an important role in supporting families experiencing IPV, particularly through developing partnerships with IPV agencies.


