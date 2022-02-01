|
Mattingsdal H, Abrahamsen HB, Fevang E, Sollid SJM. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35314105
INTRODUCTION: The Norwegian national standard for rescuers describes medical and rescue requirements for helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) technical crew members, but there is a lack of scientific data supporting these requirements and their safety relevance. The study aims to analyze the rescue profile of Norwegian HEMS static rope human external cargo operations, emphasizing terrain challenges and additional safety measures utilized on-site.
safety management; air ambulance; rescue work; wilderness medicine