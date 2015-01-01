Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. To examine changes in prevalence of cannabis use and of cannabis use disorder symptomatology among young adults from 2014 to 2019 in Washington State, where nonmedical (or "recreational") cannabis was legalized in 2012 and retail stores opened in July 2014.



METHODS. We used 6 years of cross-sectional data collected annually from 2014 (premarket opening) to 2019 from 12 963 (∼2000 per year) young adults aged 18 to 25 years residing in Washington. Logistic regression models estimated yearly change in prevalence of cannabis use at different margins and related outcomes.



RESULTS. Prevalence of past-year, at least monthly, at least weekly, and daily use of cannabis increased for young adults, although increases were driven by changes among those aged 21 to 25 years. There was also a statistically significant increase in prevalence of endorsing at least 2 of 5 possible symptoms associated with cannabis use disorder.



CONCLUSIONS. Among young adults in Washington, particularly those of legal age, prevalences of cannabis use and cannabis use disorder symptomatology have increased since legalization. This trend may require continued monitoring as the nonmedical cannabis market continues to evolve. (Am J Public Health. 2022;112(4):638-645. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2021.306641).

Language: en