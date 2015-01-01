Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The goal of this study is to analyse hospital costs and length of stay of patients admitted to psychiatric units in hospitals in a European region of the Mediterranean Arc. The aim is to identify the effects of comorbidities and other variables in order to create an explanatory cost model.



METHODS: In order to carry out the study, the Ministry of Health was asked to provide data on access to the mental health facilities of all hospitals in the region. Among other questions, this database identifies the most important diagnostic variables related to admission, like comorbidities, age and gender. The method used, based on the Manning-Mullahy algorithm, was linear regression. The results were measured by the statistical significance of the independent variables to determine which of them were valid to explain the cost of hospitalization.



RESULTS: Psychiatric inpatients can be divided into three main groups (psychotic, organic and neurotic), which have statistically significant differences in costs. The independent variables that were statistically significant (p <.05) and their respective beta and confidence intervals were: psychotic group (19,833.0 ± 317.3), organic group (9,878.4 ± 276.6), neurotic group (11,060.1 ± 287.6), circulatory system diseases (19,170 ± 517.6), injuries and poisoning (21,101.6 ± 738.7), substance abuse (20,580.6 ± 514, 6) and readmission (19,150.9 ± 555.4).



CONCLUSIONS: Unlike most health services, access to psychiatric facilities does not correlate with comorbidities due to the specific nature of this specialization. Patients admitted to psychosis had higher costs and a higher number of average stays.



KEY MESSAGES

The highest average hospital expenditure occurred in patients admitted for psychotic disorders.Due to the particularities of psychiatry units and unlike other medical specialties, the number of comorbidities did not influence the number of hospital stays or hospital expenditure.



Apart from the main diagnostic group, the variables that were useful to explain hospital expenditure were the presence of poisoning and injuries as comorbidity, diseases of circulatory system as comorbidity, history of substance abuse and readmission.

Language: en