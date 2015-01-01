Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Cerebellar injury can not only cause gait and postural instability, nystagmus, and vertigo but also affect the vestibular system. However, changes in connectivity regarding the vestibular projection pathway after cerebellar injury have not yet been reported. Therefore, in the current study, we investigated differences in the connectivity of the vestibular projection pathway after cerebellar injury using diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) tractography.



METHODS: We recruited four stroke patients with cerebellar injury. Neural connectivity in the vestibular nucleus (VN) of the pons and medulla oblongata in patients with cerebellar injury was measured using DTI. Connectivity was defined as the incidence of connection between the VN on the pons and medulla oblongata and target brain regions such as the cerebellum, thalamus, parieto-insular vestibular cortex (PIVC), and parietal lobe.



RESULTS: At thresholds of 10 and 30, there was lower connectivity in the ipsilateral hemisphere between the VN at the medullar level and thalamus in the patients than in healthy adults. At a threshold of 1 and 10, the patient group showed lower VN connectivity with the PIVC than healthy adults. At a threshold of 1, VN connectivity with the parietal lobe in the contralateral hemisphere was lower in the patients than in healthy adults. Additionally, at a threshold of 30, VN connectivity at the pons level with the cerebellum was lower in healthy adults than in the patients.



CONCLUSION: Cerebellar injury seems to be associated with decreased vestibular projection pathway connectivity, especially in the ipsilateral thalamus, PIVC, and contralateral parietal lobe.

Language: en