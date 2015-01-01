|
Citation
Deans E, Ravulo J, Conroy E, Abdo J. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e568.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35317763
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Drugs and alcohol can cause significant harm to individuals, families and communities. Young offenders represent an important population group, which often sport many characteristics that make them highly vulnerable to experiencing harm from drug use. For decades, research has shown the complexity of health behaviours and the need to consider consumer perspectives to respond and support different populations effectively.
Language: en
Keywords
Prevention; Alcohol and other drugs; Harm reduction; Health promotion; Youth offenders