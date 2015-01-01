Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Mental health is a fundamental aspect in ensuring the stable and successful professional life of future physicians. Depressive symptoms can negatively affect the work-life-balance and efficiency at work of medical students. To date, there have been very few studies involving medical students that examine the association between single sleep characteristics and the outcome of the Beck Depression Inventory-II score. Therefore, the aim of the present study is to investigate this possible association. A classroom survey using socio-demographic characteristics, the Beck Depression Inventory-II, and the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index was conducted amongst students at a German medical school from December 2017 to September 2018. Data analysis was performed with descriptive statistics and binary logistic regression.



RESULTS: Of the students surveyed, 19% showed depressive symptoms with a Beck Depression Inventory-II score over 13 and 42% of these cases were moderate or severe. The occurrence of relevant depressive symptoms was associated with lower sleep quality, higher sleep latency, and the consumption of sleeping pills. In general, female students and students from abroad had a higher risk of depressive symptoms. Addressing these relevant findings in medical school can increase awareness of mental health.

