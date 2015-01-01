Abstract

AIM: To critically review community nurse-led domestic abuse interventions aimed at identifying and responding to domestic abuse in the postnatal period.



BACKGROUND: Domestic abuse is a global problem resulting in dire consequences for women and children. Public Health Nurses (PHNs) are ideally placed to give women the opportunity to disclose in a safe and confidential manner; however, community settings present complex challenges.



DESIGN: An integrative review and narrative summary. DATA SOURCES: Five electronic databases: CINAHL, MEDLINE, PsycINFO, EMBASE and Scopus, and peer-reviewed journals were searched for research papers published between 01 January 2005 and 01 March 2019. Fifteen papers met the inclusion criteria. REVIEW METHODS: An integrative review where qualitative and quantitative data were extracted. Following quality appraisal, data were collated, analysed and themes were identified.



RESULTS: Quantitative outcomes from short-term interventions include an increase in routine enquiry, documentation of alone status and safety planning, however, referrals remained low. There was a reduction in victimization seen in intensive home visiting interventions. One study reported potential harm to mothers experiencing domestic abuse prior to the intervention. Thematic analysis generated three themes: (1) benefits to women and nurses, (2) approaches to domestic abuse identification and response and (3) implementation of community nurse-led interventions.



CONCLUSION: Community nurse-led domestic abuse interventions have shown to have positive outcomes for women, provided the appropriate supports are in place such as: interagency training; guidelines, referral pathways and safety protocols; collaborative working with domestic abuse services and organizational support. IMPACT: Professionals such as PHNs are challenged to respond appropriately and compassionately to domestic abuse disclosures, while ensuring the safety of women and children is central to service delivery. This integrative review will inform further development, implementation and the sustainability of community nurse-led domestic abuse initiatives worldwide.

