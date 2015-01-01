|
Buckner JD, Zvolensky MJ, Scherzer CR. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35320510
BACKGROUND: Black adults who consume alcohol experience negative alcohol-related outcomes, indicating a need for culturally sensitive research aimed at identifying malleable psychological factors that may play a role in drinking related problems to inform prevention and treatment. One such factor is false safety behavior (FSB), which reflects behaviors geared toward decreasing anxiety short term but that maintains or increases anxiety long term. Although emerging data indicate that FSBs are related to substance use in predominantly White samples, no known studies have tested whether these behaviors are related to drinking behaviors among Black individuals.
Black; African American; Alcohol-related problems; Anxiety; False safety behavior