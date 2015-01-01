SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

de Lange J, Baams L, van Bergen DD, Bos HMW, Bosker RJ. LGBT Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/lgbt.2021.0106

PMID

35319281

Abstract

PURPOSE: This meta-analytic study examined associations between minority stressors and suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among LGBT adolescents and young adults (aged 12-25 years).

METHODS: Identified studies were screened using the inclusion and exclusion criteria. Studies had to include an association between a minority stressor and a suicidality outcome and were categorized into 10 meta-analyses. Overall effect sizes were calculated using three-level meta-analyses. In addition, moderation by sampling strategy was examined.

RESULTS: A total of 44 studies were included. Overall, LGBT bias-based victimization, general victimization, bullying, and negative family treatment were significantly associated with suicidal ideation and/or suicide attempts. Associations of discrimination and internalized homophobia and transphobia with suicidal ideation and/or suicide attempts were not significant. No moderation effects were found for sampling strategy.

CONCLUSION: Although overall effect sizes were small, our meta-analytic study shows a clear link between various types of minority stressors and suicidal ideation and suicide attempts among LGBT adolescents and young adults.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; meta-analysis; LGBT; minority stress; suicidality

