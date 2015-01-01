Abstract

BACKGROUND: ASSIP (Attempted Suicide Short Intervention Program) is a brief psychotherapeutic intervention found remarkably effective in reducing rate of suicide attempt repetition in the pivotal study in Bern, Switzerland. We compared effectiveness of the ASSIP to usual crisis counselling (CC) in a randomized trial (ISRCTN13464512).



METHODS: Adult patients receiving somatic treatment for a suicide attempt at the Helsinki City general hospital emergency rooms in 2016-2017 were requested to participate. Psychotic or likely nonadherent substance abusing or dependent patients were excluded. Consenting, eligible patients (N = 239) were randomly allocated to two interventions. (a) The ASSIP comprised three visits, including a videotaped first visit, a case formulation, individualized safety plan, plus letters from their therapist every 3 months for 1 year and then every 6 months for the next year. (b) The CC involved on average four face-to-face individual sessions. In addition, all participants received treatments as usual. One and two years after the baseline, the participants' suicidal thoughts and attempts and psychiatric treatments received during the follow-up were investigated by telephone and from psychiatric records.



RESULTS: Of patients randomized, two thirds initiated either ASSIP (n = 89) or CC (n = 72), with 73 (82%) completing the ASSIP and 58 (81%) the CC. There was no significant difference between the ASSIP vs. the CC patients having at least one suicide attempt during the 2-year follow-up (29.2% (26/89) vs. 35.2% (25/71), χ(2)(1) = 0.654, p = 0.419).



CONCLUSION: We found no evidence for a difference in effectiveness of the two active interventions in preventing the repetition of suicide attempts.

