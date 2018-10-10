|
Mroczkowski MM, Lake AM, Kleinman M, Sonnett FM, Chowdhury S, Gould MS. Psychiatr. Serv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35319916
OBJECTIVE: This study sought to identify current practices for the treatment of patients presenting with suicidal ideation or a recent suicide attempt in pediatric emergency departments (EDs) in North America.
Adolescents; Suicide; Emergency psychiatry; General child psychiatry; Pediatric emergency medicine