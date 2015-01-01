Abstract

Consideration and improvement for anxiety and depression are important during global pandemic diseases. Appropriate healthcare can be obtained by paying more attention to traditional medicinal sciences. The adverse effects of stress with its various symptoms can be managed by introducing plants that boost mental health. The most relevant psychological reactions in the general population related to global pandemic are pervasice anxiety, frustration and boredom, aspecific and uncontrolled fear, disabling loneliness, significant lifestyle changes, and psychiatric conditions. Ginseng, chamomile, passionflower, herbal tea, lavender, saffron, kava, rose, cardamom, Chinese date and some chief formula like yokukansan, Dan-zhi-xiao-yao-san, so-ochim-tang-gamiband, and saikokaryukotsuboreito are notable herbal treatments for mental health problems. The most common medicinal plants which have been used in Iran for the cure of stress and anxiety are Viper,s-buglosses, Dracocephalum, valerian, chamomile, common hop, Hawhorns, and Lavender. Medicinal plants and herbs can be used for treatment and alleviating negative effects of stress, anger and depression during the global pandemic.

