Citation
Letourneau EJ, Roberts TWM, Malone L, Sun Y. Sex. Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35318871
Abstract
Child sexual abuse is a preventable public health problem that is addressed primarily via reactive criminal justice efforts. In this report, we focus on the cost of incarcerating adults convicted of sex crimes against children in the United States. Specifically, we summarize publicly available information on U.S. state and federal prison and sex offender civil commitment costs. Wherever possible, we used government data sources to inform cost estimates.
Language: en
Keywords
prevention; child sexual abuse; civil commitment; cost; prison