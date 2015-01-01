Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify the changes of school burnout for Finnish adolescents in lower (grades 8-9) and upper secondary schools (grades 10-11) during years 2006-2019; and to examine the associations of personal-(gender, family socioeconomic, and immigrant status) and school-related (school level, urban-rural area) sociodemographic demands and resources in school burnout.



METHODS: We used nationally representative data on 949,347 students in secondary school in Finland between 2006 and 2019. Generalized Linear Models were used to assess the effects of year, gender, school level, parental education, unemployment, immigrant status, and urban-rural area and the interactions of year, gender, and school level with each of the remaining sociodemographic variables on school burnout.



RESULTS: School burnout increased among girls and slightly declined among boys. The increase intensified in girls and the decline in boys stagnated after 2011. The educational level of the parents had a constant protective impact over time, the gradient for boys slightly larger compared to girls. Urban areas contributed to the trend of increasing school burnout among girls but not among boys. Parental unemployment and immigration background were associated with the increasing trend of school burnout over time, although somewhat mitigated by parental education.



CONCLUSION: The results showed the trends in school burnout are often gendered and appeared to worsen aligned with the school budget cuts after 2011. In addition to considering school burnout related to lower parental education and urbanization, it is important to support those students in families experiencing unemployment and/or immigration, especially when concurring with lower parental education.

