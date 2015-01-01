Abstract

AIMS: This study was designed to detect the association between the history of alcohol drinking and suicidality in schizophrenia (SCZ) inpatients in a Chinese population.



METHODS: We recruited 616 male SCZ inpatients and collected demographic and clinical data. Five-factor model of the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) was used to assess their psychopathological symptoms.



RESULTS: Our results showed that 31.33% of SCZ patients had a history of alcohol drinking. They had higher rates of lifetime suicide attempt and suicidal ideation than those without a history of alcohol drinking. Moreover, patients with a history of drinking were more likely to attempt suicide (14.51% vs. 7.09%; χ(2) = 7.70, df = 1, p = 0.006), with an odds ratio (OR) of 2.22 and have suicidal ideation (29.02% vs. 17.49%; χ(2) = 9.89, df = 1, p = 0.002), with an OR of 1.93. In addition, patients who used to drink alcohol were more likely to be smokers and had more severe positive and depressive symptoms (all p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Our study indicates that history of alcohol drinking may increase the prevalence of lifetime suicide attempt and suicidal ideation in male patients with chronic SCZ. Moreover, the history of alcohol drinking may be associated with some demographic data and clinical symptoms.

