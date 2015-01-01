Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess changes in the number and severity of road traffic accidents in Italy in 2020, in particular after the beginning of COVID-19 and during the lockdown, as compared with 2019, with monthly details and geographical variations within the country.



METHODS: Official monthly data on road traffic accidents recorded by the Police in Italy in 2020 were compared with those in 2019. The comparison regarded number of accidents, percent change, non-fatal injuries, deaths, injury index (injuries/accidents ×100) and fatality index (deaths/accidents ×100). Monthly data were graphically presented separately for each of the 21 Italian Regions and autonomous Provinces.



RESULTS: A steep generalized decrease in the number of road traffic accidents was observed in March and April 2020 (Italian lockdown) as compared with the corresponding months of 2019 (more than 70% change), with a smaller change in the number of deaths, more variable among Regions. Smaller decreases were observed in the following part of 2020.



CONCLUSIONS: In Italy, lockdown and limitation of mobility due to COVID-19 determined a strong decrease in the number of road traffic accidents and their health consequences. Inter-regional variability in the decrease of deaths might be associated with the severity of the SARS-CoV-2 local outbreak, although specific causes need to be investigated. These data are useful to inform traffic and public health policy makers.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en